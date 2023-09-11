Throughout the four seasons in the Hudson Valley, there's always something to do. Unique fairs, festivals and events take place in each county for different ages.

A major festival within the Hudson Valley took place in August 2023 in Sullivan County, NY. The Catbird Music Festival happened at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, on the historic grounds of the Woodstock Festival of 1969.

Ulster County, NY had a record breaking event this summer with a grammy-award winning country artist. Therapeutic and healing events along with workshops happened at a peaceful lavender farm in Orange County, NY.

There are plenty of festivals that will be coming up in the Hudson Valley, be on the lookout for these unique things available on site.

6 Unique Things To Look Out For At Hudson Valley Food Festivals

The Rosendale International Pickle Festival



The 26th Annual Rosendale International Pickle Festival will take place on October 15, 2023 from 10am- 5pm. There is free admission available for kids under 12, otherwise its only $5 per person.

Look out for these things:

The Rosendale International Pickle Festival will be at a new location. Be sure to visit this festival at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, NY.

The Rosendale International Pickle Festival will include a pickle eating contest on site, save your appetite!

Additional information can be found on their website.

The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival



The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival will take place on September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2023 at the Cantine Memorial Complex in Saugerties, NY. On September 30, 2023 the hours will be 10am-6pm and for October 1, 2023, the hours will be 10am-5pm.

Look out for these things:

The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival will allow guests to experience wearable garlic crowns by Rockerbox Spice Co.

Rockerbox Spice Co. The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival will have the option for guests to view a chef cooking demo on site.

Additional information can be found on their website.

The 8th Annual Moon Festival



The 8th Annual Moon Festival will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, and Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 517 Neversink Drive in Port Jervis, NY.

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, the hours are from 11am until 9pm. On September 17, 2023, the hours are from 10am until 7pm.

Look out for these things:

The 8th Annual Moon Festival will have "inspiring ancient traditions" for all who visit.

The 8th Annual Moon Festival will also provide "mystical legends" during this two day festival.

Which Hudson Valley festival are you looking forward to the most? Share with us below, have fun!

11 Highlights of Bethel Woods Last Concert of The Season Bethel Woods Last Concert Of The Season Ended With Rod Stewart.

Rod Stewart took the stage at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on September 1, 2023. Cheap Trick opened the show for Rod Stewart.

Thousands of fans gathered on site to enjoy a warm summer night at a peaceful venue while soaking up the last concert of the season.

Rod Stewart's performance was incredible, it reminded me of a Las Vegas show. For over 2 hours, Rod Stewart sang, danced, changed outfits, chatted with the crowd and had remarkable singers, dancers and musicians also join him on stage.

Take a look at 11 highlights of the Bethel Woods last concert of the season.

