Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay

This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.

Over the years people have reported problems with trains blocking intersections up and down the CSX lines that run through Ulster County. Various roadways have been blocked by stopped trains on their way both up and down the route. The CSX line that runs through Ulster County originates in North Bergen, New Jersey, and runs through to Ravena, New York according to Wikipedia, it is called the River Subdivision.

Highland School Buses Delayed by Stopped Train in Esopus, NY

The Floyd Ackert Road crossing of this CSX line was blocked today (November 3rd, 2022) by a train that had apparently become disabled. I have written about this particular intersection being blocked in the past. In 2019 it had become a big issue for the residents who live in the area of the tracks in West Park, Ulster Park, and Esopus.

In the past, CSX had been asked to help resolve the frequent issues that resulted in the various crossings being blocked along the freight line. Since those discussions a few years back it seems that CSX has been better about keeping the crossings clear of stopped trains. Today's blockage appears to be out of CSX's control.

Who Do You Call to Report a Blocked Crossing?

This morning seems to be an isolated incident. According to parents putting their kids on the school busses which were forced to re-route due to the blocked crossing, the train had been parked there for a while. It appeared that it might have been as early as 7 AM and the stopped train was still there at 8:50 AM.

When these types of things happen CSX has a number you can call to report an incident on the tracks. Typically a train would have not been there that long without moving so I choose to speak with someone working on the train who confirmed that yes the train had been there for a while and they were very apologetic. Apparently, the train had stalled out over the crossing at Floyd Ackert Road causing the crossing to be blocked.

By the time I spoke to the CSX representative around 9 AM a plan had been made to assist the train by pushing it and that equipment was on the way. However, they also mentioned that the train was approximately 300 cars long so even when it started to move it was going to be a while for them to clear the crossing.

