Opening of New Middletown Indian Restaurant Celebrated With Ribbon Cutting

Dosa Grill recently opened its doors in Middletown, NY.

Indian food is known for its rich and diverse flavors, heavily influenced by regional spices, local ingredients, and a history of cultural exchange.

Key aspects include a wide variety of spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric; staple ingredients such as rice, lentils, and potatoes; and regional differences, with Northern cuisine often being dairy-rich and Southern cuisine featuring spicier curries. Many popular ingredients like potatoes, tomatoes, and chilies were introduced to India over time, and the cuisine has influenced food globally.

There are large number of great Indian restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley area. One in particular that I tried and thought was amazing is Tamarind Fine Dining Poughkeepsie off Rt. 9. The food is great and the atmosphere is top level.

Dosa Grill in Middletown, NY, is a well-received Indian restaurant (part of a respected chain that also includes a Wappingers Falls location) known for authentic North & South Indian dishes, especially dosas, with extensive vegetarian/vegan/gluten-free options, fresh ingredients, buffet/dine-in/takeout, and catering, offering a taste of traditional Indian flavors in a modern setting, popular with locals and praised for its vibrant, healthy food and welcoming atmosphere.

The City of Middletown took to social media this week, posting on their official Facebook page about the recent ribbon cutting ceremony at Dosa Grill Indian Cuisine on Route 211 in Middletown. Mayor DeStefano was on hand to welcome the owners along with Town of Wallkill Supervisor George Serrano.

Mayor DeStefano was honored to be invited by the owners of Dosa Grill Indian Cuisine to their ribbon cutting ceremony on Route 211E, joining Town of Wallkill Supervisor Serrano in celebrating this exciting milestone.

Congratulations to Dosa Grill Middletown/Wallkill as they open their doors to the community!

We wish them tremendous success and encourage everyone to stop by and give them a warm welcome to the area!

Rave Reviews for Dosa Grill

The restaurant is already getting rave reviews from customers, with Dosa Grill posting on their Facebook page a number of 5 star reviews including one that reads: "5 stars for Dosa Grill. Stopped by for lunch buffet for the first time and was left satisfied and impressed. Beautiful ambiance inside, nice big selection of different Indian dishes for the buffet (even goat curry) and the service was excellent. Its a great addition to the Middletown area and looking forward to my next visit."

