Doors Tribute Show Set For Daryl’s House Club

Hudson Valley based Doors tribute band Feast of Friends performing in Pawling, NY.

The Doors were among the most influential and controversial rock acts of the 1960s, having formed out of Los Angeles in 1965 and featuring Jim Morrison on vocals, Robby Krieger on guitar, and John Densmore on drums. Morrison was one of the most iconic and influential frontmen in rock history, with the Doors ranking at number 41 on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" and they sold over 100 million records worldwide. Morrison died at the age of 27 in Paris. The exact cause of death is still disputed as no autopsy was performed, but it is believed to have been an accidental heroin overdose. The Doors were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Over the years there have been a number of Doors tribute bands, but these days Feast of Friends remains one of the only active Doors tribute bands in the Northeast. Unique in that Feast of Friends is not the typical "parody" tribute act (there are no costumes, wigs, or a Jim Morrison lookalike.) Its about the music, and this band pays homage to the music of the Doors with precision and accuracy fusing elements of the bands' studio sound with their epic improvisational live experience.

The band features lead vocalist Joe McCausland, keyboardist Eric Letterio, drummer Jude DeFalco, and guitarist Mark Davidoff, and bassist Frank Casciaro performing classic hit songs and deep tracks from the bands catalog. They have also performed the albums The Doors (1967), Strange Days (1968), and L.A. Woman (1971) live, in their entirety.

Feast of Friends at Daryl's House Club

Feast of Friends bring their Doors tribute show to Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY Thursday, July 6 at 8pm. Tickets range from $20-$30 and can be purchased here. Get out and experience a great tribute show in one of the most intimate, best sounding rooms in all of the Hudson Valley. Check out a full schedule of upcoming events at Daryl's House Club at the venue website.