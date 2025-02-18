Dolphins Seen Swimming In New York Waterway [VIDEO]

For the first time in around two years, dolphins have been seen swimming in one of New York's busiest waterways. But while the sudden appearance of these marine mammals have provided many with a splendid sight, marine biologists and nature enthusiasts say it is very important that the dolphins are monitored.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that some of the most common species of dolphin seen near New York are bottlenose dolphins, common dolphins, pilot whales, and Risso's dolphins. Sightings of bottlenose dolphins are the most common, says the DEC, since they live closer to shore in coastal waters like harbors and bays.

The majority of dolphin sightings occur in the warmer months when the water is more "productive", according to the New York DEC.

Dolphins Seen Swimming In New York Waterway

The New York Post says a pair of dolphins were seen swimming in New York's East River near the Upper East Side alongside the FDR Drive. Video of the animals was shared across local news. like ABC NY, and various social media pages.

Wildlife experts told The Post that the mammals were short-beaked common dolphins. The Post says that common dolphins are present off the shores of New York year-round, and are rarely seen in the city’s waterways. Experts at Research at Gotham Whale told The Post that it is not clear at this point if the dolphins are feeding.

