This is the time of year humpback whales will begin to migrate from the colder waters of the north Atlantic to the warmer waters of the Caribbean. Those on the coast of New York can occasionally spot these giant sea mammals, as they head south for breeding season - which runs through April, according to Island Roots Charter.

But experts tell The New York Post that while whale sightings along the ocean coast aren't that uncommon, it's not everyday your see one in one of the rivers. The Post reports that a humpback was seen Monday for the first time in one of the area's rivers in two years.

Many species of whales are on the move this time of year. Unfortunately, some don't always make it. Some coastal areas with heavy boat and shipping traffic can create a hazard for the whales. But another growing danger for whales, especially near areas like the coast of New York, is stranding.

Humpback Whale Makes Appearance in New York Waterway

The New York Post says that a humpback whales was spotted Monday afternoon swimming in the East River, beneath the Brooklyn Bridge. The Post says that the same whale could have also been seen in Buttermilk Channel, which is "roughly 40 miles from the whale’s typical feeding grounds along Rockaway Beach."

Experts told The Post that they weren't able to make out many identifying features, though they guess the whale was a juvenile, between 25 and 35 feet long. This estimate was based on previous humpbacks which have been seen in the same area.

Danielle Brown, from Gotham Whale, feels that the whale was swimming in the river as it was hunting down a meal.