What a glorious day it was this past Saturday. Perfect temperatures under sunny skies. Just the kind of day to go for a Saturday drive. So we decided to hit some yard sales between Poughkeepsie and Pawling.

As we were headed out to Pawling in the Beekman area I noticed a sign that said Dollar General coming soon. There is a smattering of businesses along that road, but mostly smaller privately owned businesses. So, I was surprised by the fact that a Dollar General was opening there. It seems so, I don’t know, corporate and big? For such a pretty area in Dutchess County.

I asked myself at that moment, does the Hudson Valley really need another Dollar General? I feel like everywhere I look there is a Dollar General. On the other hand, I’ve been known to go to Dollar General for certain things like lactose free milk. It’s much cheaper at Dollar General than other stores. They have some good deals. And doesn’t everyone in the county have the right to get a good deal? But isn’t it worth the drive to keep the landscape pretty?

See? I’m really torn. Where I live, I seem to be surrounded by Dollar General stores. There is literally one within 10 or 12 miles in every direction from my house. But what if I lived in Beekman? Would I want one so close after making it a point to move away from stuff like that?

What do you think? I’d especially like to hear from people who do live on the outskirts. Does the Hudson Valley need another Dollar General? Or are the gazillion existing ones enough? Now if we were talking about a Trader Joe’s, that would be another story...

Stay the Night at This Hauntingly Charming Millbrook Castle Experience the haunted Hudson Valley with a stay at this charming, and allegedly haunted, Millbrook castle.

25 Dating Spots in the Hudson Valley Top 25 Date Spots in the Hudson Valley.