National Dress Up Your Pet Day is today (Jan. 14) and we want to know if the Hudson Valley will be participating.

I gotta say, I'm really not much for putting clothes on my pup. I've known people that dress up their pets on a regular basis and it's kinda goofy and cheesy in my eyes, but to each his own. That being said there was that one time I won a Kiss t-shirt from my friend Trivia Rich at one of his Hudson Valley Trivia Night events, and the shirt was entirely way too small for me, so I put it on my dog Jax for a photo op. But that was the one and only time!

Well today is a day for everyone to observe as an acceptable day to dress up your pet. Whether it be a cool bandana or collar for your pet, a sweater for chilly, long walks or perhaps a tutu. National Dress Up Your Pet Day according to National Day Calendar, was founded in 2009 by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert and Animal Behaviorist, Colleen Page and it provides a special day to celebrate with your pet and to show off their fashion style. Pets do become part of one's family, so whether you take your pet to a groomer or take it a step further and dress up in matching outfits, you should make sure your pet companion is safe and comfortable. Also, use #DressYourPetUp to post on social media. Have fun!