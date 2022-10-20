Is ‘The Poughkeepsie Tapes’ the Most Disturbing Film Ever Made?

One of the creepiest films ever made take place in Poughkeepsie, New York. What exactly is The Poughkeepsie Tapes about? Is it a true story and is it worth watching before Halloween?

I love Halloween. Like most people I'm spending the weeks leading up to the big day I'm constantly watching old and new horror flicks. There's just one problem. I have seen most movies that are available on streaming services and that are playing on television. I'm always on the hunt for new horror movies to watch.

Someone recently recommended a movie called The Poughkeepsie Tapes. Have you heard of it before? Maybe you've seen it. It came out in 2007 for select film festivals but didn't get an official release until October of 2017. The movie is about the Poughkeepsie Police raiding a house only to discover hundreds of sadistic tapes made by a local serial killer. The film was believed to be based on true events but it reportedly was not.

YouTube: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers YouTube: Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers loading...

It's fairly unknown even though it got decent reviews from critics.

How scary is it?

