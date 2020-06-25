I'm pretty sure that every year I write about the June Jamboree at the Woodstock Animal Sanctuary. And here I am, writing about it again. 2020's June Jamboree will be different than in past years, but it is happening.

Join Woodstock Animal Sanctuary this Saturday, June 27 for a day filled with fun activities with some of the rescued residents. They will be going live on Instagram and Facebook every hour from 11AM - 3PM, and they'll finish off the afternoon with a ticketed Vegan Trivia event, hosted on Zoom.

The line-up of events is 11AM watermelon with the chickens, 12 noon popsicle break with the pigs, 1PM pool party with the turkeys, 2PM play ball with the cows, 3PM pasture time with the goats and sheep and 4PM Vegan trivia via Zoom.

To get involved with the Digital June Jamboree at Woodstock Animal Sanctuary or for more information, visit the June Jamboree facebook page.

