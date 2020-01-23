DEC Accepting Applications for Pheasant Release Program

Applications are available for DEC's cooperative Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program. The program provides pheasant hunting opportunities through a partnership among DEC, hunters, 4-H youth, and interested landowners.

Approved applicants will receive the day-old chicks in April, May, or June. No chicks obtained through the Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program can be released on private shooting preserves and all release sites must be approved in advance by DEC and must be open for public pheasant hunting opportunities.

The program is funded through the State Conservation Fund from license fees paid by hunters, trappers, and anglers.

Applicants must provide daily care to the rapidly growing chicks, monitor the birds' health and ensure they have adequate feed and water. The pheasants may be released beginning when they are eight weeks old and must be released no later than Dec. 1. Individuals interested in these programs should contact their nearest DEC regional office or applications and additional information.

R3 - Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester counties:

21 South Putt Corners Rd.

New Paltz, NY 12561

(845) 256-3098

In 2019, DEC distributed more than 31,500 day-old pheasant chicks to qualified applicants. Applications must be filed with a DEC regional wildlife manager by March 25, 2020.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: