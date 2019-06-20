DEC: 4th Annual Boat Rides For Veterans

The 4th annual boat rides for veterans was a success.

On June 8, ECOs Jon Walraven and Charles Eyler participated in the 4th Annual "Boat Rides for Veterans" event held by the White's Marina Boaters Association and the Dutchess County Office of Veterans Services.

The day started with a flag raising ceremony and the national anthem at White's Marina in New Hamburg. Veterans from all branches of service then set out on boating trips down the Hudson River to West Point Military Academy.

Veterans themselves, ECO Walraven (Marines) and ECO Eyler (U.S. Army) escorted the 15-boat flotilla along with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office. After the boats returned, the veterans and their families were treated to food and refreshments.

