Actor David Arquette Makes Surprise Appearance in Poughkeepsie
David Arquette was one of the biggest surprise appearances at an Awesome Championship Wrestling event this past weekend, popping up in Poughkeepsie to the crowd’s shock. David Arquette is an American actor, director, producer, and wrestler known for playing Dewey Riley in the Scream franchise, appearing in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and his controversial 2000 run as WCW World Heavyweight Champion, documented in You Cannot Kill David Arquette.
A member of the famous Arquette acting family, David Arquette is also a fashion designer, voice actor (Skully in Jake and the Never Land Pirates), and has dealt with dyslexia, overcoming it to build a multi-faceted career.
Awesome Championship Wrestling (ACW) is a relatively new, Poughkeepsie, NY-based professional wrestling promotion founded by veterans Vik Dalishus & Hale Collins (The Now), known for blending classic wrestling roots with current stars like Matt Cardona & Indi Hartwell, delivering high-stakes action with unique event names like "Poughkeepsie Rumble" at the MJN Center, aiming to build a strong local wrestling community.
International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame posted footage on social media of David Arquette entering the ACW Poughkeepsie Rumble this past Saturday night at Poughkeepsie's MJN Center. The excitement didn't last long for fans of Arquette as he was quickly eliminated by Richard Holliday shortly after entering the ring. See video below.
Richard Holliday would end up winning this year's 20-man Poughkeepsie Rumble match that included other surprise entrants like former ECW star Blue Meanie and WWE star Gangrel.
