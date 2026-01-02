According to new research, the average cost for a seven-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando is big bucks.

With families getting ready to book their 2026 getaways, many will be eyeing up the magic of Walt Disney World, but new data suggests that the price of a trip to Disney World is climbing higher than ever.

The research team at the vacation rental marketplace FloridaRentals.com analyzed five different cost factors to determine the overall expense. These factors included food, accommodation, travel, souvenirs, and ticket prices.

The study based the data on the expenses for a family of four (two adults and two children) for a seven-night stay.

According to the data, the average Disney trip will now set families back by a total of $10,064.37. This equates to a staggering total of $2,516.09 per person.

While the study considered the expenses of a seven-night trip, this means that the average family can expect to spend around $1,437.77 per day at Disney World.

The average cost of a trip to Walt Disney World Resort:

 Expense Type Average Cost (7 Days, 4 People) Food $1,683.64 Accommodation $3,592.77 Tickets $3,332 Transport (Taxi and Flights) $1,308 Souvenirs $147.96 Total $10,064.37

The research found that accommodation will be the costliest expense for families, coming in at an average of $3,592.77 for a seven-night stay. In order to determine the average accommodation cost, the research analyzed how much a seven-night stay will cost at each on-site hotel at Disney World. Based on this information, the study calculated the overall average cost.

The Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge were revealed to be the most expensive accommodation type at the resort, charging $6,129.57 for a seven-night stay for two adults and two children. Meanwhile, Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort was revealed to be the most cost-effective on-site accommodation choice, with a total cost of $1,464.35 for a seven-night trip.

This is why travel experts at FloridaRentals.com recommend staying off-site during your next trip to Disney World. While the hotels at the resort offer both unique and convenient accommodation, it’s important to note that this can significantly drive up the cost of your trip. Instead, look for off-site accommodation options that are just a bus journey or short walk away, as this will be crucial when it comes to lowering costs.

Not only will this help you save a considerable sum of money, off-site accommodation will also be more likely to offer bigger rooms and free breakfast options due to lower demand. While hotels like Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort offer more affordable pricing options, these will often get booked up quicker, meaning that you’ll often end up paying more than previously anticipated for accommodation.

Traveling during off-peak times, such as mid-week and outside of school holidays, will also help to keep accommodation costs low. Hotel prices can vary based on the date of your trip, so it’s important to look at alternative travel dates.

The study also found that ticket prices are the second-costliest factor. Two adults and two children can now be expected to pay around $3,332 for a seven-night trip. This equates to $476 per day.

Keep in mind that these figures were also calculated by choosing to book in advance during off-peak vacation seasons. Booking last-minute during busy seasons, such as in the lead-up to Christmas, can drive up costs significantly. This is why it’s important to be as prepared as possible and start planning your next trip well ahead of schedule.

When booking your tickets, it’s important to be as flexible as possible when it comes to selecting your trip dates. It’s crucial to remember to compare ticket costs between different weeks. Choosing to change your trip date by a week or so can end up saving you a significant sum of money.

Keep an eye out for any package deals offered on Disney’s official site, as these are a great way to help reduce costs. It’s also important to look out for any exclusive perks. For example, Florida residents can pay less for tickets for all parks except Magic Kingdom.

Travel experts at FloridaRentals.com also advise changing the month of your desired trip based on ticket prices. January and August are often the cheapest times to visit Disney World, while prices tend to increase from November to December. Remember that prices can also fluctuate over specific holidays, such as Easter weekend and Memorial Day.

The data also found that food will be another considerable expense for those looking to visit Disney World. Based on the assumption that a family of four will have one table-service and two quick-service meals per day at the park, the study calculated that this will equate to a sum of $1,683.64 for a seven-night trip.

This means families can end up spending $240.52 per day on food alone.

While the price of Disney’s restaurants can vary significantly, the research calculated that the average table-service meal will cost around $43.53 per person. Meanwhile, the average quick-service meal will cost around $16.60 per person.

As the research demonstrates, it’s crucial to plan your meals in advance while staying at Disney World. While the park’s restaurants and food options are part of the trip’s appeal, choosing to dine out daily can dramatically increase your trip’s costs. Packing your own drinks and snacks can end up being a lifesaver.

Packing a small cool bag with you also means that you can make sandwiches at home and then bring them into the park, helping to avoid costly lunchtime meal options. Some Disney visitors also recommend renting a locker for the day to place your cool bag and snacks in.

Bringing a refillable water bottle with you also means that you can make full use of the park’s refill water stations.

Food is one of the highest hidden costs for families visiting Disney World, which is why it’s so essential that you’re planning ahead when it comes to mealtimes.

While Disney’s dining plans can make mealtimes more convenient and stress-free for families, they don’t significantly help with cutting costs. The dining plans enable visitors to prepay for their food, but don’t offer significant price discounts, which is why it’s important to create a food budget before your trip to avoid overspending.

Transport is another costly factor when it comes to planning a trip to Disney World. The average cost of flights and taxi trips is around $1,308 for a family of four.

When booking your flights, it’s essential to remember to compare costs between different dates and plan ahead as much as possible. Like ticket prices, flight costs can fluctuate around busy holiday seasons like Christmas and Easter weekend. This is why it’s important to try changing your trip date to a few weeks ahead to see if this can help reduce costs.

Using flight price trackers can be another great way to help keep costs down. These will regularly notify you of any price drops, either through email or text, allowing you to take advantage of the best deals.

Certain flight price tracking apps, such as Hopper, use advanced algorithms to detect whether prices are likely to rise or fall in the coming weeks or months. These features can help you determine whether it’s best to book your trip now or in the next few weeks in order to save as much money as possible.

Flight price comparison sites are also incredibly useful to ensure that you’re getting the best possible deals.

The research also discovered that the average taxi cost from Orlando Airport to Disney World, and vice versa, will cost around $120 in total. This is why it’s important to utilize any available shuttle bus services. Typically, this will cost around $17 per adult and $14 per child each way.

The study also highlights the fact that the iconic Mickey Mouse Ear Headbands now cost a whopping $36.99 per pair. If each person in a family of four purchases a pair, this will add up to a total cost of $147.96. It’s also important to emphasize that this figure excludes the cost of additional merchandise, like t-shirts and soft toys, demonstrating the rapid rise of souvenir prices at Disney.