The Town of Newburgh Police Department has announced the funeral service for a Newburgh police officer who tragically passed away over the weekend.

32-year-old Newburgh resident, Daniel Romano, died after a snowmobile accident in Herkimer County. It was reported back on Friday, January 28th, that Romano "sustained severe injuries after his snowmobile went off the trail and collided with a tree" according to the Town of Webb Police.

Romano leaves behind a wife and 2 young daughters. On a GoFundMe account set up for the family, Romano's brother wrote "Dj would give you the shirt off his back and his word was his bond. Any donations will go to help his wife and daughters. All is appreciated."

The Town of Newburgh Police Department has announced the funeral services that will take place this week. According to a press release, visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 2nd from 2 PM until 8 PM at Brooks Funeral Home in Newburgh.

Law Enforcement visitation hours are as follows: 3 PM, 5 PM, 7 PM.

Shuttles will be made available for remote parking. Civilians are asked to park at the Mid Valley Mall on N. Plank Road as well as Shop Rite on N. Plank Road. Law Enforcement is asked to park at Newburgh Free Academy.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 3rd at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church at 301 Ann Street in Newburgh. In the press release, the Town of Newburgh Police say they expect a significant response from the community.

Civilian attendees are asked to park at the City of Newburgh Rec Center, while Law Enforcement attendees should park at Ann or Washington Street. Lake Street and South Robinson will be closed.

For more information and updates follow The Town of Newburgh Police on Facebook.

