5 People Hospitalized After Car Wreck in Newburgh, New York

The head-on car accident has left 5 individuals - at least two children, ages 1 and 15 years old - needing medical attention.

Head-On Collision Leaves 5 Individuals Hospitalized in Newburgh, New York

On August 14th at approximately 7:00am, Town of Newburgh Police

responded to the area of RT 17K & Dealer Drive for the report of a motor vehicle accident. On scene, officers came upon a 2018 Chevy Equinox with heavy front-

end damage, which was operated by Chauncey Smith, 22 yrs old from Pine Bush, NY. Also, on scene was a 2017 Kia Sorrento with heavy front-end

damage, driven by Brent Clark, 39 yrs old from Fair Haven, VT.

While the accident is still being investigated, preliminary investigation shows

the 2018 Chevrolet was traveling westbound on Rt 17K and the 2017 Kia was traveling eastbound Rt 17K. According to witnesses, the 2018 Chevrolet crossed the center line into the path of the 2017 Kia, creating a head on collision.

Both drivers and one passenger from the Kia were transported to St Lukes

Hospital. Two other Kia passengers, ages 1 and 15, were transported to

Westchester Hospital. Injury updates are not available at this time. The

investigation is continuing to determine other factors related to the accident.

