Another “Dangerous Narcotics Dealer” Arrested in Latest Dutchess County Raid

The Dutchess County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force is at it again, as they recently conducted another raid following an investigation and have taken another dangerous narcotics dealer off the communities streets. This latest investigation had the DCDTF focused on multiple towns across Dutchess County.

Dutchess County Investigation and Raid

In this latest investigation, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force was focused on the sale of fentanyl and cocaine in the Town of Wappinger, the Town of East Fishkill, the City of Beacon, and other surrounding areas. In the investigation, the DCDTF identified a main suspect who was confirmed to be 29-year old, former Bronx County resident, Alfonso Perez.

Like many investigations, undercover agents with the DCDTF began making purchases of quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine from Perez, with these purchases happening on multiple occasions. After the various purchases were made, the DCDTF had enough evidence to apply for and were granted a search warrant for Perez's Town of Wappinger residence.

That search warrant was then executed earlier this week on Monday, May 19, 2025, when DCDTF agents, with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit (SWAT), descended upon Perez's residence located on Dugan Lane.

Raid Discoveries

In their raid and search of Perez's residence, DCDTF agents made a number of discoveries. According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, those discoveries would include....

...more than 10 ounces of cocaine, packaging for the sale of both fentanyl and cocaine, and approximately 500 prescription Xanax pills packaged for sale were seized. In addition to the narcotics seized, numerous handgun magazines and hollow point ammunition was within the residence.

Perez was also arrested at the scene during the raid. He was taken into custody without any further incident. The Drug Task Force also received assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Bureau and the Town of East Fishkill Police Department with the execution of the search warrant during this investigation.

Charges Against

Following his arrest, Perez was transported to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office for processing. Officially Perez was charged with 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, a class A-1 Felony and one count of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, fentanyl/cocaine, a class B Felony.

Perez was taken in for arraignment in the Town of Wappinger Justice Court and afterward was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

Anyone with information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, are urged to contact the Drug Task Force. That can be done via their confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing your tips to Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

