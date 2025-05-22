Suspect Arrested Arrested for Robbery at Dutchess County Stewart’s Shop

Law enforcement was required earlier this week at a local gas station here in Dutchess County for the report of a robbery. The incident took place at a Stewart's Shop located in the Village of Red Hook, and the would be criminal was inevitably picked up by members of the New York State Police.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Robbery at Red Hook Stewart's

The incident in question occurred just yesterday morning, Wednesday May 21, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, received a report about the robbery at approximately 7:20am, to which State Troopers and Investigators of the SP Rhinebeck barracks responded.

The report goes on to state that the robbery itself took place in the Stewart's Shop parking lot not inside the shop itself. That Stewart's being the one located at 7558 North Broadway in the Village of Red Hook.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Troopers and Investigators quickly went to work and it wasn't long before they managed to not only identify the suspect but also successfully apprehended him within the village. That suspect was confirmed as 61-year old John E. Pagan, of Kingston, NY.

The investigation even after Pagan's apprehension would continue and law enforcement would learn that after Pagan's robbery attempt at the Stewart's Shop, he'd left the scene and was then involved in another robbery shortly after. That second robbery reportedly took place near the intersection of West Market Street and State Route 9.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The press release did not mention any items that were stolen, if anything at all, only that the second robbery involved an unidentified victim.

Get our free mobile app

Charges and Arraignment

After the apprehension of Pagan, Troopers transported him to SP Rhinebeck and began his processing. Pagan was officially charged with...

Robbery in the 2nd Degree (Class C Felony)

Menacing in the 3rd Degree (Class B Misdemeanor)

Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree (Class E Felony)

Attempted Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

After being processed, Pagan was arraigned in the Village of Red Hook Court. Following arraignment, he was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of bail.

State Police are still conducting their investigation into this case, specifically they are looking for witnesses. State Police simply wish to speak with anyone who saw either of the robbery incidents or anyone that has additional information for their investigation.

Previous Stories: Dutchess County Community Aides in Apprehension of Dangerous Drug Dealer

Those individuals with information are urged to contact the SP Rhinebeck Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 677-7300, referencing RMS# NY2500433095.

Here Are The 8 Best Things About Stewart's Shops According To The Hudson Valley Everyone has a place that they enjoy visiting which makes them feel comfortable and like home. To me, Stewart's Shops has always brought those good feelings and excitement to visit.

A poll was taken on our social media asking, "What’s the #1 reason why you love Stewart’s? "

With over 40 comments on social media, Facebook users and Hudson Valley residents were eager to share their love for local Stewart's Shops. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Facebook, Stewart's Shops

6 Things to Try the Next Time You Visit a Stewart's Shop Six of our favorite things found at Stewart's Shops Gallery Credit: CJ