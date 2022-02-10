Dangerous Black Ice Causing Delays and Traffic Headaches Today

The Hudson Valley woke up to a dangerous driving situation on Thursday morning that's bound to make the morning commute much more difficult.

Freezing rain overnight and melted snow from yesterday's warmer temperatures are causing serious road hazards across the Hudson Valley. Black ice is covering many roadways, catching unsuspecting drivers by surprise.

Although roads may just look wet, with temperatures at the freezing point or below in most areas, that wet roadway is actually covered in a dangerous layer of thin ice. Motorists report fish-tailing and sliding through side roads where the treatment of salt has already worn away from the last storm.

It doesn't take a high rate of speed to cause a car to slide through a stop sign or red light this morning since the black ice has been made even more slippery by the freezing rain that is falling on top of it in some areas.

As a result, many schools have declared at least a two-hour delay. Kingston, New Paltz, Wappingers Falls, Spackenkill and others are all on a delay today. You can check out the full list of snow closings and delays here.

Minor traffic incidents have already been reported, but more are expected as the morning commute begins. As of now, Metro North is on schedule. We will continue to update you throughout the morning with live traffic updates and information. Be sure to download our free app for the very latest information and live weather and traffic updates all morning long.

