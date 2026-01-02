New Years Morning Fire Damages Historic Mansion In Hyde Park

Flames engulfed the Crumwold Estate in Hyde Park early Thursday morning displacing 11 residents.

Archibald Rogers Estate, also known as "Crumwold," is a historic mansion located at Hyde Park in Dutchess County, New York. It was designed by noted New York architect Richard Morris Hunt. The house is currently owned by the Millennial Kingdom Family Church, a Christian group.

news12 reports that a fire early Thursday morning, Jan 1. reportedly started around 8am on the ground floor with firefighters from five departments arriving at the scene. The fire which is under investigation is said to have displaced 11 residents.

Senator Sue Serino took to social media on Thursday posting about the New Year's morning blaze, explaining how the Crumwold Estate is a cornerstone of Hyde Park’s heritage. Built in 1889 for Archibald Rogers, a close friend and neighbor to the Roosevelts, the estate was designed by the renowned Richard Morris Hunt and has stood for over 130 years as a testament to the Gilded Age grandeur of our county. She described seeing the fire as "truly heartbreaking."

Waking up on New Year’s morning to the sound of sirens is a sound no neighbor ever wants to hear. This morning, those sirens were right behind my own home!

My heart is heavy today as we watch the Millennial Kingdom Church in Hyde Park—the historic Crumwold Estate—continue to burn in a devastating blaze. Our first responders have been working tirelessly since the early hours and expect to remain on-site through the night to finally bring this fire under control.

Serino went on to thank Dutchess County volunteer firefighters and first responders along with out-of-state and out-of-county crews who traveled on the holiday to help fight the blaze along with The Red Cross.

Get our free mobile app

Take This Fascinating History Crawl Through Hyde Park, NY Hyde Park, NY is located in Dutchess County, NY. It is the home to several prominent figures that played a role in how the world was once formed. Even though these members of society have passed on, their stories and legacies continue in our area.

I have had the chance to visit these historical sites and will always remember what each one meant to me, what I learned on the tours and how guests can continue to visit in 2023. Gallery Credit: Allison Kay