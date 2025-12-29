Accident occurred on Route 9W in Newburgh on Friday (Dec. 26).

NYC Watershed reported on the passing of a beloved DEP employee of over 20 years this past week. NYC Watershed makes up the Water Supply System, comprised of 19 reservoirs and three controlled lakes and spreads across a 2,000-square-mile watershed. The watershed is located in portions of the Hudson Valley and Catskill Mountains, with areas that are as far as 125 miles north of New York City.

The entire system, which has a capacity of more than 550 billion gallons of water, provides one billion gallons of safe drinking water to New York City’s 8.5 million residents every day as well as about 110 million gallons a day to one million people living in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, and Ulster counties.

NYC Watershed reports on passing of DEP employee Ed Walters

NYC Watershed reported Friday on the passing of DEP employee Ed Walters, posting to social media that he was fatally injured in a car crash in Newburgh in the morning while on his way to work at Hillview Reservoir. The Hillview Reservoir in Yonkers, NY, is a crucial 90-acre storage and distribution point for New York City's water supply, acting as the final holding tank for water from the Catskill/Delaware system before it enters city tunnels, balancing flow and providing pressure while undergoing major upgrades to meet federal regulations by covering its open basins

They want on they went on to say that Ed has been at DEP since 2002. He worked in the Bureau of Water Supply and was a valued and experienced employee for over two decades. His sudden passing is a profound loss for all who had the privilege of working alongside him they stated.

“The entire DEP family is grieving today," said DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala. "Ed was a valued and experienced employee who served DEP and the City of New York with distinction for more than two decades. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time."

Get our free mobile app

25 Locally Owned and Small Businesses in the Hudson Valley Small and locally owned businesses are the heartbeat of any community, and here in the Hudson Valley, we’re fortunate to have so many shaping our neighborhoods with character and care. Each one carries its own story — from a shop sparked by an owner’s lifelong comic collection to a farm-to-fork destination named after a cherished family nickname. Here are 25 of the best, ready to inspire, delight, and remind you why shopping local matters. Gallery Credit: Grayce Journick