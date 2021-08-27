Popular Hudson Valley Club Temporarily Closed Due to Covid

Just when we thought we’d be seeing the last of the pandemic, a popular Hudson Valley music club and restaurant has announced that it will close its doors temporarily because of Covid-19. Daryl’s House Club on Route 22 in Pawling posted yesterday on their Facebook page that they would be postponing all of the shows scheduled through this Sunday, Aug. 29.

The post went on to say that a staff member has tested positive for Covid, so they are “choosing to responsibly close through the weekend and to perform a deep clean before reopening.” Kudos to Daryl’s House Club for doing the right thing. Better safe than sorry.

The shows that are postponed this weekend are Beyond the Wall, a Pink Floyd tribute show that was scheduled for tonight, Aug. 27, the Rush tribute band Lotus Land scheduled for tomorrow, Aug. 28, and the Joe North Quartet scheduled for this Sunday Aug. 29. The Acoustic Brunch with Leslie Mendelson on Saturday and Bargain on Sunday and Music on the Porch with Greg Jaquin and The Ken Morr Duo will also not be taking place this weekend.

Not to worry, there are plenty of great shows coming up, and Daryl's House will be back on track next week. Daryl’s House Club said that they will be announcing the new dates for the shows as soon as possible, and a refund is window is now open. For more information about the temporary closing, or to check out the menu and future shows, check the Daryl’s House website.

