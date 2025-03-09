New York State Police are investigating a crash they say took a driver's life. The crash happened late Friday night in one of the region's main state routes, according to offcials.

Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit also responded to the scene.

According to the New York State Department of Health, on average there were 292 deaths each year due to motor vehicle traffic-related injuries among vehicle occupants, killing 1.6 of every 100,000 New Yorkers. The rates were highest for men and New Yorkers ages 65 and older, followed by New Yorkers ages 20-24, according to statistics.

Police Say Crash Claimed Person's Life in New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that on March 6, at approximately 9:35 PM., troopers in Deposit responded to a fatal crash in the 4100 block of State Route 26 in the town of Nanticoke.

Troopers, Maine Ambulance and Glen Aubrey Fire Department were dispatched by the Broome County 911 Center and found that a Ford pick-up that had crashed, with the driver pinned underneath the tire. It was determined that the driver was already deceased by the time the first responders arrived.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York State Police have identified the driver as Sethe Menta age 22 of Lisle, NY.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

The Ahearne Law PLLC put together a list of the top five most dangerous spots, and the Taconic State Parkway was number one.

Many upon many have traveled the Taconic through the years. And while the road is known for its rich history and stunning scenery, it can also be quite deadly. According to Only in Your State, the 104-mile long road was the scene of 2,080 accidents during just a three-year period.

The report indicates that the majority of these accidents happened in the Westchester and Putnam county parts of the parkway.

Over a seven-year period up until 2015, New York State Troopers had issued nearly 54,000 tickets to motorists traveling the Taconic. Once again, the majority of those infractions happened in Westchester and Putnam.

A big part of the Taconic is only a narrow two lanes, and you definitely feel like space is running out fast as you maneuver around the twists and turns.

The miles of smashed up guard rail along the road can certainly attest to this. Also, the wind can suddenly hit your vehicle out of nowhere, sending you into the car right next to you if you're not paying attention.

And then there are the drivers. People don't obey speed limits, they tailgate, they cut others off, even with limited space. Sadly, aggressive drivers are mostly to blame for all the accidents.

Other Dangerous Roads in NY

Right behind the Taconic of Ahearne's list is I-87, from New York City to Montreal. According to their figures, the deadliest part of the road is from Ramapo, in Rockland County, to Albany. Number 3 was Niagara Falls Boulevard, #4 the Hempstead Turnpike, and #5 Upper Broadway in Manhattan.