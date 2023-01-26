Horrific Crash in Poughkeepsie Halts Route 9 Traffic

Accidents are very common in the winter months. The weather may not always be the cause. A horrific crash took place in the Hudson Valley the day after we had slippery road conditions - Thursday, January 26.

A massive backup occurred after a terrible accident in Poughkeepsie. Emergency service crew members can be seen recovering a victim of a horrific crash from a car that was damaged beyond recognition.

An accident involving several cars halted traffic headed north on Rte 9.

If you were commuting to work on Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie today or possibly traveling on the road during an early lunch break you may have noticed a horrific car crash. Police officers, paramedics, firefighters and tow truck drivers were all on the scene trying to help anyone who was injured and clear the debris off of the road.

The accident took place just before 11 AM on Thursday, January 26, and occurred in front of Texas Road House.

At least two cars were damaged and stuck on Rte 9 Northbound.

Another vehicle was damaged and appeared to have driven off the road and stopped just feet before an enclosed school bus stop.

Traffic was jammed for miles heading towards Poughkeepsie. The traffic congestion was beyond the Holiday Inn.

We are not aware of what may have caused the accident and we do not know if anyone was seriously hurt at this time. We will update this story once more information is released. You can get constant traffic updates through our mobile app.