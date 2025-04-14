Offcials in New York state say they are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a driver late Saturday evening. The collision took place on a state highway, where police say that one of the drivers involved was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to IIHS, there were 42,514 deaths from motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2022. This corresponds to 12.8 deaths per 100,000 people. In 2022, there were 1,175 fatal motor vehicle crashes in New York state, which amounts to around 6.0 deaths per 100K people.

Head-On Crash Claims The Life of Man In New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 12, at approximately 9:11 p.m., troopers came upon a two-vehicle head-on collision on State Highway 12 just south of County Road 4 in the town of Oxford.

The operator of one vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say that an initial investigation at the scene determined that a 52-year-old man of Norwich, was traveling north on State Highway 12 in a Dodge Caravan when he crossed into on-coming traffic and struck a Chevrolet Equinox head-on.

See Also: The Most Dangerous Road in New York Runs Through the Hudson Valley

The operator of the Equinox did not survive, according to offcials. The driver of the Caravan was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash on-going.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

New York State Police have identified the victim as 62-year-old Steven C. Biviano of Oxford, New York.

More New York Crash Statistics

Warmer months mean more travelers take to the roads and highways across New York state. Statistics show that the number of crash related fatalities goes up during the summer months, with more drivers on the roads.

The National Safety Council says that in 2022, the amount of miles traveled was lowest in January and February and peaked in August. Not surprisingly, the number of traffic deaths was lowest from January through April, and highest from May through October, says the Safety Council.