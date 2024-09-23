Police say they arrested a man after he lost control of his vehicle in a dramatic crash last week. According to offcials, not only was the suspect driving over the legal BAC limit, but there was also a child less than 16-years-old in the vehicle at the time. The 29-year-old man, from out of state, is now being charged with felony DWI, says police.

Leandra's Law in New York State

The felony charge, according to officials, is because there were children in the vehicle at the time. This is a violation of "Leandra's Law" .which is named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009.

Rosenblum Law says that the only New York DWI offense for which a first-time offender is subject to a felony charge is “aggravated driving while intoxicated, with a child,” a class E felony defined as driving while intoxicated by alcohol or drugs with a child passenger aged fifteen years or younger.

Man in New York State Charged With Felony DWI Leandra's Law

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 19, troopers responded to County Route 6 in the town of Morristown for an accident.

State Police said that an investigation determined a 2016 blue Subaru Impreza was traveling east when the driver lost control of the vehicle going through the intersection of County Route 6 and State Highway 58, striking a parked car.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested For Driving Tractor While Allegedly Drunk

The vehicle continued straight, striking a road sign, rolling over, striking two parked boats, and coming to rest between a shed and a garage, says the police report. Passengers in the vehicle were a 2-year-old child, and a 31-year-old woman from Ogdensburg.

State Police said as they were interviewing the driver regarding the accident, he was showing signs of impairment. Troopers administered standard field sobriety tests, which they say the suspect failed.

State Police said they arrested the man from North Springfield, Vermont, and later arranged him at town court.

Offcials say that all occupants were medically evaluated at the scene and signed off on further medical treatment.