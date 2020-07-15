COVID-19 Exposure At Hudson Valley Bar, Restaurant

Officials are warning the public after someone with COVID-19 visited a popular Hudson Valley bar and restaurant as well as another restaurant.

The Putnam County Health Department announced on Monday, anyone who worked or visited Tom & Jerry's Bar & Grill in Brewster on July 6 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A member of the public who later tested positive for COVID-19 visited Tom & Jerry's Bar & Grill between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m on July 6, officials say.

The businesses later confirmed it was a customer.

"Please be assured we are taking all appropriate measures to keep our staff and customers safe. Thank you again and stay well," Tom and Jerrys Irish House wrote on Facebook.

On Tuesday, the Putnam County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 exposure at Salsa Fresca on July 7. Anyone who visited the restaurant in Carmel on July 7 could have been exposed to the virus, officials say.

A member of the public who later tested positive for COVID-19 visited Salsa Fresca in Carmel on July 7 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m, according to the Putnam County Health Department.

"Please watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea," the Putnam County Health Department said.

Health officials say to contact your doctor if you experience any symptoms or have any concerns. If you have any questions you can contact the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390.