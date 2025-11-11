Major Courthouse “Security Concern” Draws Police Presence in Putnam County

Over the weekend, law enforcement in Putnam County were immidiately required at the Putnam County Courthouse, following an anonymous threat that was made. Law enforcement arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation, which left the area inaccessible to the public temporarily.

Security Concern at the Courthouse

The incident in question happened during the afternoon hours of Sunday, November 9, 2025. The notice issued by the Putnam County Sheriff's Department to their Facebook page, described the incident as a "security concern", however it was not stated specifically what that concern was. WPDH has reached out to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department for further information regarding the incident, but at this time have yet to receive a response.

The notice issued by the Sheriff's Department however, would go on to state that there was "no known danger to the public" at the time. The incident drew an increased police presence to the area of the courthouse, and it was requested by law enforcement that the public avoid the area while law enforcement conducted their investigation.

Courthouse Investigation Update

Later on in the day, an update on the situation was provided by law enforcement, calling the security concern at the courthouse an "unfounded threat". Law enforcment investigated, searched, and cleared the building, which confirmed there being no danger to the community.

The updated notice would conclude with the statement that the matter will continue to be investigated. WPDH will continue to provide further information and updates on the courthouse investigation if or when new information becomes available.

