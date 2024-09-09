Win Megadeth VIP Experience at Bethel Woods With WPDH

Megadeth is set for the the Destroy All Enemies Tour at Bethel Woods and you can win the ultimate VIP Experience.

Megadeth was formed in Los Angeles in 1983 by vocalist/guitarist Dave Mustaine. Known for their technically complex guitar work and musicianship, Megadeth is one of the "big four" of American thrash metal along with Metallica, Anthrax, and Slayer, responsible for the genre's development and popularization.

In 1985, Megadeth released their debut album, Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good!, on the independent record label Combat Records, to moderate success. It caught the attention of bigger labels, which led to Megadeth signing with Capitol Records. Their first major-label album, Peace Sells... but Who's Buying?, was released in 1986 and was a major hit with the underground metal scene.

The band went on to release a number of platinum-selling albums, including So Far, So Good... So What! (1988), Rust in Peace (1990), and Countdown to Extinction (1992). These albums, along with worldwide tours, brought them public recognition. Megadeth's most recent album, The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! was released in 2022.

Megadeth is set to perfrom on Dave Mustaine's Birthday Friday night, Sept. 13 at Bethel Woods on the Destroy All Enemies Tour with special guests Mudvayne and All The Reamins and you can win the Soldier On! VIP Experience. Here's what it includes:

Premium Reserved Tickets

Individual Photo Op with Megadeth

Interactive Photo Op with 3D life-size Vic Rattlehead and Peace Sells album cover

VIP Early Entry into venue

Specially designed Megadeth T-Shirt (exclusive to VIP packages)

Collectible Tour Poster (limited print)

Exclusive Megadeth VIP Merchandise

Exclusive Access to purchase Megadeth Memorabilia including Autographed Rarities and Stage items

Commemorative VIP Laminate and Lanyard

Listen all this week to Hopkins middays 10am- 2pm and Tigman afternoons 2-7pm to win tickets to the concert and qualify for the VIP Experience! To purchase tickets and get more info on the show, check out the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts website. See you there!

Get There For Pre-Show Concert With Hyngd

Hudson Valley based area hard rock band Hyngd will perform a pre-show concert starting at 5pm on Friday on the Horizon Stage @Bethel Woods. Get there early to check out the perfromance.

