Can Exit 114 Be Saved? Wurtsboro Residents Fight For Economic Survival

Open house event with NYS DOT will be discussion forum on future of exit 114.

Wurtsboro is a village located on U.S. Route 209 in the town of Mamakating in Sullivan County, New York, United States, near its junction with New York State Route 17. The population was 1,124 at the 2020 census. Since 1927 the area has been served by Wurtsboro-Sullivan County Airport.

We reported back in May on the Village of Wurtsboro being in the need of help, with area residents concerned about the planned closure of the main exit into the village, which could put the village in jeopardy. Some even saying that the small village won't survive if they close the exit. Many are concerned of the Village becoming another Parksville- a once thriving Catskill Town which became a ghost town when Route 17 bypassed them.

A change.org petition was set up called Save Exit 114 for those concerned about the closing of the exit and the economic and public safety impact it will have on the community. The petition reached its goal of over 3,000 signatures to present a compelling argument to the NYS DOT.

Exit 114 NYS-DOT Open House

Wurtsboro Board of Trade is hosting an open house event with the NYS DOT on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 5 to 8pm at the Emma C Chase School at 28 Pennsylvania Ave, Wurtsboro. Everyone is encouraged to come out in support to discuss the situation with Exit 114 and to prevent the closure from happening.

SAVE EXIT 114! There is a plan to close exit 114 (Wurtsboro Village exit) off route 17 by the Department of Transportation when Route 17 is converted to 1-86 in the next couple years. We need your support to prevent this from happening! Please come to the NYS-DOT Open House on November 20th from 5-8pm at Chase School!

