Coronavirus Shutdown Leads to Condom Shortage?

Well, they want everyone to stay indoors? With so many New Yorkers inside and not going anywhere any time soon, they're going to need something to do. On this case, each other.

The NY Post reports that there could be a shortage of condoms, not only in New York, but around the world. The problem is that the pandemic has forced the world’s biggest manufacturer to shut down production.

The company called Karex Bhd has been shut down for the past week by the Malaysian government, as they imposes lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus. Karex Bhd is marketed in the United States as Durex.

The Post says the company was “given permission to restart production on Friday, but with only 50% of its workforce, under a special exemption for critical industries.”

In just one week since the shutdown, there's been a reported shortage of 100 million condoms, according to the Guardian.

