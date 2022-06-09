Construction Begins at Hyde Park’s “Neighborhood of the Future”

We’ve been hearing about it for months. Actually, it’s been over a year, but we’re happy to tell you that construction has begun at Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park. The truth is that above-ground construction has finally begun. Apparently, projects like this need underground construction, too. But buildings are going up, and it looks as though this “Neighborhood of the Future” is happening.

Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park, when it’s complete, is supposed to include a couple of hotels, farm-to-fable restaurants, distilleries, a special events barn, an amphitheater, and lots of cool shopping. The plan for Bellefield is to make it a walkable village with diverse and eco-friendly housing. Sounds like a good plan.

Some residents are worried that Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park will compromise the charm and history of Hyde Park, but the folks behind Bellefield promise to keep the integrity of Hyde Park. In fact, half of the 340 acres will remain wooded and undeveloped, which means there will still be plenty of beautiful nature surrounding the village. They are also planning to use some of the acreages for agriculture.

If all goes as planned, Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park is going to be a great addition to our area. Shopping, restaurants, housing, and more, all surrounded by the beauty of the Hudson Valley. That will also create plenty of jobs, and that’s always good news. You can find out more about this innovative new development at the Bellefield website. Now that construction has begun, it shouldn’t be too long before we see Bellefield become a reality.

