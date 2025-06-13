Emergency sirens whaled during the early afternoon earlier this week in Putnam County, as various emergency response units raced to the scene of a blazing fire that had engulfed a local apartment building. The flames of the fire caused immense damage to the building itself and one individual has been taken into custody.

Apartment Fire in Brewster

It was approximately 12:30pm when emergency officials were first alerted to the apartment building fire in the Town of Southeast, with the building being located at 8 Old Route 6.

State Police Brewster responded to the scene as well as members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Management Services, and the Brewster Fire Department.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, upon arrival found the three-story apartment building covered in flames. The building itself contained 10 separate units, all of which were caught in the inferno.

In an amazing turn of events, the few residents who were present when the fire began were all able to escape and no injuries were reported. However, one individual was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Fire Suspect Charged

The individual taken into custody by law enforcement was identified as 43-year old, Brian Cronin, of Southeast. According to the press release, Cronin was interviewed and had even confessed to starting the fire which engulfed the building.

Cronin was arrested and charged with Arson in the 2nd Degree, a class B felony. He was later remanded to Putnam County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

At this time, the investigation into the fire remains ongoing. The press release concluded with a notice from the New York State Police, thanking the other law enforcement and emergency personnel that were "critical" in tending to the incident.

