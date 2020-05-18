Have you stayed at home to work as most parts of the country were locked down? It definitely takes a little getting used to. But if you think working from home is going to be easier and less work, then some companies may be trying something to check in.

Private investigators. it sounds invasive, but one investigator from a nationwide service says companies have been hiring his team to check on employees.

Calls started coming in from corporations saying, ‘We need you to watch an executive, or somebody [else]. They’re supposed to be working from home and we can’t get ahold of them.

The investigator told KNVX that he's busted employees fishing, playing golf, and boating. But is this right? Do companies have a right to know who's earning their salary and who's not, or is this an invasion of privacy?

The investigator says he hates having to make these discoveries while many lower tie employees have been laid off or furloughed since the Coronavirus broke out.

His advice. Pretty simple. Try to get as much work done as you can. Has this happened to you or someone you know? Has your employers used private investigators to check on employees?

