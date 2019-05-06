Common Ground Farm Spring Plant Sale

It's time for Spring planting, and you can get a great start this weekend. It's the annual Common Ground Farm Plant Sale this Saturday, May 11, from 2 - 5 pm on the corner of Cross Street and Main Street in Beacon. Before you know it, you'll be eating vegetables and herbs from your very own garden.

Fill your garden or windowsill with organically grown vegetables, flowers and herbs, grown with love at your community farm. There will be have a lot of classic favorites like basil, cherry tomatoes, lettuce, kale and more, as well as more unusual and unique heirloom varieties such as husk cherries, fairytale eggplant and purple basil.

Be sure to come early for the best selection. Farmers will be on hand to answer any questions about growing techniques and varieties. All proceeds go to support the farm's mission of food access and education. For more info, visit the event facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: