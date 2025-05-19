Three huge graduation ceremonies in the Hudson Valley are expected to snarl traffic and fill up local restaurants. Knowing when and where they happen is the key to avoiding a miserable Memorial Day Weekend.

Graduation time is an exciting and emotional time for families who are marking an important milestone in their lives. But for those without anyone who's receiving a degree, the event can be a huge headache. If you make the mistake of trying to go out to dinner on the wrong day this weekend, you'll find yourself stuck in traffic and waiting forever for a table.

Three Big Colleges Hold Graduations on Same Weekend

Marist University, Vassar College and Bard College have all scheduled their commencements for this weekend in Dutchess County. Since it's the Memorial Day Weekend holiday, many residents may be out and about on the roadways. If you do decide to venture out, here are the locations and times you should avoid.

Marist University 2025 Commencement

Marist is welcoming Steve Kornacki from NBC News as this year's commencement speaker. Kornacki is a national political correspondent who also frequently contributes to MSNBC. The Marist graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday at 11am.

Vassar College 2025 Commencement

This year's speaker at Vassar College's commencement is Torrey Maldonado, a former student and author. Maldonado will take the stage on Sunday during the college's graduation, which begins at 10am.

Bard College 2025 Commencement

At 1pm on Saturday, former Prime Minister of Haiti Michèle Duvivier Pierre-Louis, will address the graduates at Bard College. The speaker will also be among several recipients of honorary degrees from the Annandale-on-Hudson school.

