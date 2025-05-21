Did Anyone Else Get This Surprise Check in the Mail?

A trip to the post office for me today saw a nice surprise in the mailbox.

I wasn't expecting this! I stopped in to my area post office in Poughkeepsie this morning before work to check my mail. I hadn't been to the mailbox in over a week, so I figured I should stop in and check the box which is usually cluttered with junk mail and the usual bills.

While gong through the pile of mail crammed into my mailbox this morning, I saw an envelope that said Settlement Distributions with the address PO Box 26170 Santa Ana, CA 92799. What could this be?

I immediately opened the envelope to find a check!

The top of the check said Town of Saugerties and Columbia Utilities Power, LLC along with CommerceWest Bank, NA. The check I received was for $50! Well, actually, $50.45 cents. What a pleasant surprise with the economy being in the toilet these days. 50 extra bucks will totally come in handy!

What is the Story Behind This Check? And is it Legit?

A Google search brought me to an article from A Little Beacon Blog which explains in great length, the story behind the checks that are being distributed to many folks.

The Columbia Utilities Power LLC CCA program in Fairview, NY, was terminated on July 19, 2022, when Columbia Utilities Power defaulted on its contract to supply electricity to participating municipalities. Columbia Utilities Power's termination followed their inability to comply with requirements of the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO). Residents enrolled in the program were switched back to Central Hudson, their original utility provider, at a higher rate. A settlement is being offered to participants in the Columbia Utilities Power CCA program.

According to the blog, Columbia Utility Power backed out of a contract the discounted kilowatt hours of green electricity in the CCA program, a lawsuit was brought against them by the Town of Saugerties, Town of New Paltz, Village of New Paltz, City of Beacon, Town of Clinton, Town of Marbletown, City of Poughkeepsie, and Town of Red Hook (collectively known as the "Municipalities".

The NYS Public Service Commission also intervened in support of the collective action against Columbia”. NYSPSC described the settlement: “As a result of this legal action, Columbia will pay a total of $1.5 million into a settlement fund that, after the deduction of expenses, will be used for the benefit of affected ratepayers.

In exchange for this settlement payment, the Commission and the other parties would agree to resolve all regulatory enforcement actions related to Columbia’s participating in and conduct relating to the CCA program. As a result of this settlement, approximately 25,000 utility customers in the Hudson Valley will share in the financial settlement with Columbia. The payout will range from $40-$50 per affected customer after legal fees.”

So if you receive one of these checks, its totally legit. Go deposit it into your checking account and treat yourself to something good. You deserve it during these tough economic times.

