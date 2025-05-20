From Tanning To Cannabis, New Shop Coming To Poughkeepsie

New shop coming to the spot formerly occupied by Better Tan in Poughkeepsie.

Better Tan was a popular tanning salon for years in Poughkeepsie located in the plaza on Taft Ave next to K&D Deli. I had a friend that used to go to Better Tan all the time and the place had a reputation for being one of the best tanning spots around.

One Yelp review from a Nicholas R. from back in 2019 gave Better Tan a glowing 5 star review, stating "I love Better Tan, very friendly staff & clean store! I would highly recommend this tanning salon to any & everyone."

For whatever reason, Better Tan eventually closed its doors and its been closed for a number of years now, with the storefront remaining empty. That is until now. At a recent visit to my favorite area deli, K&D Deli, I noticed that the former Better Tan storefront had paper over the doors and windows and new signage for a Cannabis Huts Dispensary.

Cannabis Huts Dispensary Coming Soon

That's right. Yet another dispensary coming to the area. When did cannabis dispensaries become the new Dollar General? Its getting to the point where there's new dispensaries popping up on every block it seems. LOL I just wish I had gotten in on the ground floor of the dispensary craze. Tigman's Cannabis Shop has a nice ring to it.

It turns out Cannabis Huts Dispensary has a location in Newburgh that's been open about a month at 165 S Plank Rd Suite 2, Newburgh. You can check out their website here. Cannabis Huts describes themselves as Premium Cannabis for Nature & Adventure, your go-to dispensary for premium flowers, edibles, and concentrates. Designed for adventurers and wellness seekers. We spoke to someone at Cannabis Huts Dispensary in Newburgh and were told that the Poughkeepsie spot will be their second location with hopes of opening in June or July.

