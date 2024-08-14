30 Years Ago: Collective Soul “Shine” At The Chance

The band had just performed a memorable set at Woodstock '94 in Saugerties and was touring in support of their debut album.

Formed in 1992 in Stockbridge, Georgia, the Collective Soul's original lineup consisted of the brothers brothers Ed (lead vocalist) and Dean Roland (rhythm guitarist), bassist David Neal, guitarist Ross Childress and drummer Shane Evans.

Collective Soul released their Hints, Allegations, and Things Left Unsaid album on the independent label Rising Storm Records in 1993. The band went from obscurity to popularity that year after the album's lead single "Shine" received regional radio play. Around the same time, Will Turpin replaced David Neal on bass. The album was then re-released in 1994 by the major label Atlantic Records; thus, "Shine" became a national hit as it peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock and No. 4 on the Mainstream To 40 chart.

With the success of the debut album which would eventually go double platinum, The band was invited to perform at Woodstock '94. They toured extensively across North America, and also opened for Aerosmith on their Get a Grip Tour that year.

Collective Soul @The Chance August 13, 1994

The night after a memorable performance at Woodstock '94 in Saugerties, NY, Collective Soul played to a packed house of rock fans at The Chance in Poughkeepsie. I remember attanding the show with good friend Joe Mason, and it was an awesome show.

Although no record of the setlist for the show that night could be found at setlist.fm, the average setlist for Collective Soul in 1994 can be seen below.

Average setlist for year: 1994

Setlist

Simole Untitled Breathe Gel Goodnight Good Guy Heaven's Already Here Sister Don't Cry Shine Bleed Scream Love Lifted Me Hymn 24

Is Collective Soul Good Live?

Damn right they are! I'd have to agree with Loud Hailer Magazine , who said in a recent concert review that the Collective Soul concert experience is high energy, and chock full of groovy guitar riffs and plenty of good-time vibes. I've been there since the beginning, and 30 years later, I'm still and will always be a Collective Soul fan.

