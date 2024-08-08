WPDH Awards Clear Path $500 For Helping ‘Vets Who Rock’

An organization that offers a host of innovative programs to support veterans is this month's Vets Who Rock winner.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH and MHA of Dutchess County shine a spotlight on a different veteran's organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. This month, our Vet Who Rock organization is Clear Path For Veterans.

Peter Maraday, the Hudson Valley regional manager for Clear Path, says the veteran's service group has been in operation since 2011 and now has boots on the ground in 33 counties across New York State. The organization offers mentorship, support and skill-building resources for former military members that can range from peer counseling to career advice.

Innovative Programs from Clear Path For Veterans in the Hudson Valley

But what makes Clear Path really stand out is its innovative programs that directly impact the lives of our veterans. The group started by supplying former military personnel with canine companions. Rigorously trained service dogs are paired with veterans to help offer emotional support. Maraday says these dogs can sense how their owners are feeling and respond. These service dogs allow their veteran handlers to cope with the physical and mental challenges they face.

Clear Path For Veterans also offers a culinary cooking course that teaches vets how to create a delicious meal and equips them with the skills needed to pursue a career in the food industry. There are also bonfires, golf meetups, gardening instruction, museum tours and special events like a free fly fishing tour scheduled for September to keep veterans engaged and socializing.

101.5 WPDH and MHA of Dutchess County are proud to present the Clear Path For Veterans with $500 to help continue the great work that they do for our Hudson Valley Vets Who Rock.