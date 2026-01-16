Poughkeepsie Man Set to Compete in 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Arlington High School grad Clayton DeClemente will compete in Olympic speed skating in Milan.

The 2026 Winter Olympics, officially named Milano Cortina 2026, will be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6–22, 2026, featuring new events like ski mountaineering and mixed team skeleton, increased women's participation (47%), and new medal opportunities, marking the most widespread Winter Games with new venues and a blend of existing sites.

U.S. Speedskating is a historically strong Olympic sport, with athletes earning many medals across both long track (on a 400m oval) and short track (on a small oval with mass starts) disciplines, featuring legends like Eric Heiden (5 golds in 1980) and Apolo Anton Ohno (most decorated U.S. Winter Olympian with 8 medals). The sport is a core part of every Winter Games, with the Netherlands leading in overall medals, while the U.S. ranks among the top nations, consistently producing champions like Bonnie Blair.

Clayton DeClemente, a 2017 Arlington grad, made the U.S. Olympic short track speed skating team and will be competing in the 1000m and 1500m at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Arlington Central School District took to social media, congratulating Clayton via their official Facebook page.

According to US Speedskating , Clayton DeClemente began speed skating in 2011 inspired by his sports idol Jeff Simon, but his interests range far and wide. He loves everything about cars from driving them to fixing them to just talking about them. He loves to cook pasta and loves any variation of pasta while also playing the guitar and bass. His favorite mantra is to “Take advantage of every day.”