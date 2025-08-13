WPDH at A Classy Joint Cannabis Dispensary Grand Showcase

A celebration of cannabis, culture and community set for Warwick, NY.

A Classy Joint is a thoughtfully curated cannabis dispensary that bridges sophistication with community-focused service.

A Classy Joint Overview

  • Atmosphere & Mission
    It offers a refined and welcoming environment where cannabis is treated as an elevated experience, not just a product.

  • Quality & Local Roots
    The dispensary prides itself on handpicked, locally sourced offerings—supporting New York growers and small-batch producers.

  • Education & Community
    Staffed by knowledgeable team members, the dispensary emphasizes customer education and comfort—for both new users and experienced consumers.

  • Product Selection
    The menu includes premium flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, tinctures, drinks, and accessories—all chosen with quality and effect in mind.

  • Featured Products
    A standout recent addition is Silly Nice, a Black-owned, New York–made cannabis brand known for products like high-THC concentrates, infused flower, and flavorful vapes—with exceptionally clean and potent offerings available at competitive pricing.

  • Location & Hours
    Situated at 46 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Warwick, NY 10990, it's conveniently found near surrounding Orange County towns. The store welcomes visitors Monday through Saturday, 10 AM to 9 PM, and Sunday from 12 PM to 6 PM.

A Classy Joint Grand Showcase

Looking for something a little greener this summer? Join A Classy Joint Cannabis Dispensary in Warwick on Friday, August 15th for their Grand Showcase — a celebration of cannabis, culture, and community. We’re bringing together over 15 of New York’s top cannabis brands for one unforgettable day. Snag some exclusive merch, have some ice cream, play some games. At 3 PM, there will be a ribbon cutting with the Town of Warwick. WPDH will be on hand from 3 to 5pm.

It’s a day for the curious, the classy, and the canna-confident. Come vibe with the Hudson Valley’s #1 cannabis experience. A Classy Joint — 46 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Warwick. Order online 24/7 at ACLASSYJOINTNY.COM and follow them on Facebook.

