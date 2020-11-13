City Of Poughkeepsie Farm Now Under Construction

One doesn't often associate the City of Poughkeepsie with farming but a new farm project will offer fresh produce and educational opportunities for local residents when completed. Construction is underway on the new Pershing Avenue Neighborhood Farm and will consist of two segments according to a press release courtesy of Scenic Hudson.

The first part will be an educational farm where area youth can learn about agriculture and how it affects ones health. Food grown on the property will be distributed to the local community via Dutchess Outreach. The rest of the property will be a working community garden where residents can grow their own produce.

LCS Landscapes in conjunction with the City of Poughkeepsie is working on the project along with Scenic Hudson and New City Park to prepare the site for the farm. That includes grading the land, making sure there's water available, and creating access paths.

Beds for planting the first batch of crops should be ready to go in the spring of 2021 with the educational portion of the program underway as of next fall or spring of 2022.

Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison had this to say, 'I welcome this initial step in realizing the vision to improve an entire block of Pershing Avenue. The Pershing Avenue Neighborhood Farm not only will be a place for local families to grow fresh food but will provide an exciting new space for families to come together'.

More information about the project can be found at ScenicHudson.org.