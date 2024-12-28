Unfortunately, there are more house fires that break out during the winter months. Everything from heating, holiday decorations, winter storms and candles can contribute to an increased risk of fire during the colder months of the year, according to the NFPA.

New York State Police say that they have identified a local man who died during a house fire in the Hudson Valley, that occurred during the early hours of Christmas morning.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Fire in Ulster County

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 25, at approximately 3:16 AM, troopers out of the Highland barracks responded to an active structure fire on North Riverside Road in the town of Highland.

Offcials say that multiple area fire departments responded to the scene and began to suppress the fire. Emergency personnel say they were able to enter the residence and locate a 69-year-old male in the bedroom deceased due to smoke inhalation.

The victim was later identified as Phillip Damberg of Highland. New York State Police reports that the fire was a result of a wood burning stove.

What Was New York State's Biggest Wildfire of All Time?

According to Wikipedia, New York's biggest wildfire was the Great Adirondack Fire of 1903, with the center of the blaze being in Lake Placid. It was initially ignited when a local farmer lost control of a fire he started, which was to burn old vegetation in a field before planting.

The fire would go on for six weeks though June, and burned a total area over 600,000 acres. LocalWiki says one of the most astonishing and frightening factors was the speed in which it spread. The Lake Placid spread eight miles in just a little over two hours

Adirondack Experience says other areas around the Adirondacks affected that year included Schroon Lake, Lake George, Olmsteadville, Newcomb, Ausable Forks, Saranac Lake and Clintonville.

A number of other conditions lead up to the huge fire, including a 72-day-long drought, scarce rainfall, dried leaves, and vegetation. Weather played a big roll. Adirondack Alamack says that after April 17, no precipitation was measured around the Adirondacks which was followed by "unusually hot weather and frequent high winds".

Wikipedia says that the fires were also aided by sparks due to wood and coal-fueled team locomotives, and the poorly regulated logging industry of that time.

Adirondack Experience says that the fires were so intense that there were reports of cinders falling as far away as Albany, which is 150 miles south of Lake Placid.

LocalWiki says that while no human lives were lost during the fires, animal and birdlife sadly suffered heavily. Sources say the heat even affected the streams and many trout were killed by temperature rise and by ashes washed into the waterways.