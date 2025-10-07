Popular Cookie Shop Set to Open First Hudson Valley Location

Cookie shop with 50 plus locations is opening first Hudson Valley store.

Known for its weekly rotating menu of more than 100 flavors each year, Chip City has something for every cookie lover — from S’mores and Chocolate Peanut Butter to Blueberry Cheesecake, Lemon Berry, and the iconic Cannoli Cookie. Each batch is baked fresh, with a signature ooey gooey center that keeps fans coming back for more.

Menu Cookies (10/10 - 10/16)

Rainbow Cookie (a fan fave!) will be available on Grand Opening Day!!

Menu for the week: Chocolate Chip , S'mores, Confetti, Cookie s N Cream, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Pumpkin Coffee Crumb Cake, White Chocolate Macadamia and Dairy-Free Horchata

LTOs (10/10)

NEW - Chip -O-Mar Cookie (oat cereal flavored cookie with a marshmallow filling and decorated with a marshmallow flavored topping, dark chocolate ganache, and graham cracker crumbs)

NEW - Banana Pancake Crookie (A buttery, flaky croissant stuffed with banana flavored cookie dough baked to perfection, and topped with a dusting of powdered sugar and served with a packet of Smucker's Breakfast Syrup)

Thinwich (10/1 – 10/30)

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie Thinwich (pumpkin spice buttrcreme sandwiched between two thin pumpkin spice cookie s)

Launched in 2017 by childhood friends Peter Phillips and Teddy Gailas in Astoria, Queens, Chip City has grown from a neighborhood passion project into a 50+ location cookie destination. Along the way, it’s stirred up buzz with playful collabs with brands like Scooby-Doo, Eggo®, Pringles®, Swiss Miss® and more.

Chip City Cookies Opening First Hudson Valley Location Friday

Chip City Cookies is coming to Rockland County for the very first time! NYC's fastest-growing gourmet cookie chain, famous for its giant cookies baked to gooey perfection, opens its Palisades Center location on Friday, October 10, 2025. To sweeten the celebration, doors will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM, and the first 100 customers will snag a free cookie with any purchase.

