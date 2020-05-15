Chef of Burned Wappingers Sandwich Shop Rises From Ashes

After watching his business burn to the ground, the owner of Mario's Sandwich Company is back in the kitchen.

Last year, Frank Camey left his job as an award-winning Executive Chef to follow his dream of opening up a sandwich shop. But just a few months after launching Mario's Sandwich Company in the Village of Wappingers Falls, Camey saw his business completely destroyed by fire.

This week, Camey announced that he's returned to the place that started it all. Heritage Food and Drink in Wappingers Falls has rehired the businessman as executive chef. During his short time launching the restaurant, Camey was named Best Chef in the Hudson Valley and credited with the enormous success of one of the area's hottest new restaurants.

To honor Camey's return, Heritage is launching a one-time-only brunch pop-up, featuring everyone's favorite menu items from Mario's Sandwich Company. This Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm, customers can order from a special menu and have one final taste of their favorite sandwiches from the now-closed shop in the Village of Wappingers Falls.

Those who want to get their hands on Camey's mouth-watering sandwiches one more time can order ahead for curbside pickup by calling 845 298-1555.

