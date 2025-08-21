Cheap Trick Bring the Classics to Dutchess County Fair [Photos]

A rainy, Wednesday night didn't dampen plans or a rock show in Rhinebeck, NY.

It was a rainy day at the Dutchess County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 20 as rock and roll hall of famers Cheap Trick were set to take the grandstand stage. The wet weather couldn't keep the fans away as they packed the grandstands for a night of great classic rock.

Cheap Trick formed in Rockford, Illinois in 1973. They were very popular in the 1970s and 80s. Some of their hits include: "Surrender", "Dream Police", "I Want You to Want Me" and "The Flame". They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Their work bridged elements of '60s guitar pop, '70s hard rock, and the emerging punk rock sound, and would help set the template for subsequent power pop artists.

I've lost count at the number of times I've seen Cheap Trick perform over the years. Definitely over a dozen times. Always a great rock show, whether opening for another act with a 45 minute to an hour set, or a full headlining show, the band always delivers.

Dutchess County Fair Dutchess County Fair loading...

Cheap Trick rocked out a 75 minute set of classics, sounding as good as ever with Robin Zander (vocals), Rick Nielsen (guitar), Tom Petersson (bass) along with drummer Daxx Nielsen delivering 14 set of classics including hits "I Want You to Want Me", "Surrender", "Dream Police", and "The Flame".

Cheap Trick took to social media and posted the full setlist from the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY. So great to see the legendary performing at this year's fair, representing the rock n roll. Check out the full setlist below along with photos from photographer Bill Gallucci.

Get our free mobile app

Cheap Trick Rock Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY Cheap Trick in Rhinebeck, NY Aug. 20, 2025. Photo credit: Bill Gallucci Gallery Credit: Tigman

Cheap Trick Albums Ranked Hits and misses from one of rock's most reliable bands. Gallery Credit: Dave Swanson