The Black Crowes to Wrap Up 2025 Tour in Hudson Valley

Band's current tour has a final stop set for Bethel Woods in September.

The Black Crowes have a total of about 16 tour dates lined up for 2025 starting in May with a stop at the Boston Calling Music Festival. They'll wrap up the tour in the Hudson Valley at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in September.

The Black Crowes are an American rock band formed in 1984 in Marietta, Georgia. Known for their bluesy, Southern rock sound, they became one of the most successful and influential bands of the late 1980s and 1990s. The band's music incorporates elements of rock, blues, and classic Southern rock, often drawing comparisons to bands like The Rolling Stones and Faces.

Key Members:

Chris Robinson (vocals) and Rich Robinson (guitar), the founding members, are brothers who were central to the band's identity. Chris's distinctive voice and Rich's guitar work became signature features of the band's sound.

The band's lineup has shifted over the years, but some notable members have included Steve Gorman (drums), Sven Pipien (bass), and Marc Ford (guitar).

Breakthrough and Popularity:

The Black Crowes gained national attention with their 1990 debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. The album was a commercial success, producing hit singles like "Hard to Handle" (a cover of the Otis Redding song) and "She Talks to Angels." Their follow-up album, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion (1992), cemented their reputation, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 and featuring tracks like "Remedy" and "Thorn in My Pride."

Later Years and Hiatuses:

Despite experiencing commercial success in the early '90s, the Black Crowes' career was marked by internal tensions, lineup changes, and periodic breakups. They disbanded several times and reunited for tours, with the most recent reunion occurring in 2019 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album.

The band's long history of ups and downs, combined with their consistently passionate fanbase and incredible live shows, has earned them a legacy as one of the most important rock bands to come out of the late 20th century.

Recent Developments:

The band has continued to tour in recent years, and while some members have pursued solo projects, Chris and Rich Robinson continue to collaborate and perform under the Black Crowes banner.

The Black Crowes Play Bethel Woods On Final Date of 2025 Tour

The Black Crowes will play Bethel Woods on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30pm. Tickets on sale this Friday. April 4. Get more info here.

