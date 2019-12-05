Charter Bus Slides Down Roadway Crashing Into Multiple Vehicles

During the snowstorm earlier this week, a charter bus carrying 50 people slid down the roadway crashing into multiple vehicles.

At approximately 10:24 p.m. on December 2, the New Paltz Police Department responded to a reported three-car motor vehicle accident in the area of 322 Mountain Rest Road in which one of the vehicles involved was a charter bus with approximately 50 passengers.

The preliminary accident investigation indicates that a vehicle that slid off the road and blocked eastbound traffic on Mountain Rest Road.

The driver of the bus, which was stopped in traffic, exited the bus to check on the people in the disabled vehicle.

As the driver attempted to get back on the bus, it started to slide down the roadway striking a four-door sedan as well as another vehicle that was attempting to pull out the initial vehicle off the roadway.

The bus continued to slide on the road after striking the second vehicle and came to rest in a ditch on the north side of the roadway. Eight people reported injuries they sustained as a result of the accident.

Four people were treated and released at the scene and four were transported to Vassar Brothers and Mid-Hudson Regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information on their condition. The remaining bus occupants were removed to an off-site location.

Mountain Rest Road was closed for several hours so that Ulster County DPW personnel could clear the roadway and the vehicles and bus could be removed.

