Celebrities Show Up for Theme Park Opening Day in Hudson Valley

A star-studded event kicked off the 2023 season for the Hudson Valley's largest theme park.

On Friday morning, LEGOLAND New York officially opened its doors with the help of two TV celebrities and a host of talented young brick builders. The event kicked off at the front gates of the massive theme park in Goshen, New York when Stacey Roy and Nick Della Mora, winners of LEGO Masters Season 3, flipped a giant electric switch to power up the park for the first time this season.

Over the weekend, the celebrity builders also unveiled a new permanent display at LEGOLAND and helped crown the very first Jr. Master Builder Competition winner.

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

New Attraction Unveiled

During the finale of season three, LEGO Masters host Wil Arnett dropped the news that this year's winning model would also be sent to LEGOLAND New York for visitors to see up close. Park visitors may have noticed that season one winners, Amy and Tyler, have their winning model in a special display case in the theme park's gift shop. Well, now Stacey and Nick will be joining them. The season 3 champions' intricate model of a bookshelf filled with childhood stories was officially unveiled in its new home at the Goshen theme park.

LEGOLAND New York LEGOLAND New York loading...

12-Year-Old Wins Trophy

Ava Mauger, a 12-year-old LEGO builder, was crowned Jr. Master Builder Competition Winner by judges Stacey and Nick. Hundreds of hopeful eight to 12-year-olds entered the contest that tasked the young builders to use their creativity and brick-building skills. Mauger's build featured a boat made for a Minifigure she named Daisy Glitterbot. The boat featured a colorful sail, glitter cannon and a pegasus that serves as a GPS (Global Pegasus System) for the craft. The young builder was all smiles after being handed an impressive LEGO trophy exclaiming, “It feels fantastic to win. I didn’t think it could ever come true!”

LEGOLAND New Y ork LEGOLAND New Y ork loading...

LEGOLAND Now Open

The theme park is bringing back popular events this season including its enormous fireworks display on the Fourth of July, Brick or Treat weekends and the NEW NINJAGO Days during weekends in April and May where guests can meet and greet their favorite characters and participate in "interactive ninja-themed activities".

The new LEGOLAND Water Playground will also debut on Memorial Day weekend. You can check out a sneak peek of the new attraction below.

LEGOLAND Reveals Images of New Water Playground When LEGOLAND New York opens for its 2022 season, guests will get to experience a brand-new water playground and a few other surprises.